Joyce Stevens, 84, of Silver Lake, N.H., died at home on Aug. 31, 2021. She and her twin sister, Judy, were born Sept. 21, 1936, in Boston.
Although she and Judy were by no means identical twins, they completely understood and trusted one another. Joyce thought that being a twin was the beginning of her good fortune. Additionally, Joyce inherited her father’s laugh and her mother’s warmth and good sense.
At her prep school, Concord Academy, in Concord, Mass., Joyce was frequently elected class president since she was a bit outspoken, suggesting publicly, for example, that consistency of arrival time at the school should apply to teachers as well as to students.
In her final year, a few of her teachers felt that teaching Joyce a lesson was in order and colluded to fail her in some of her classes. They were surprised that she was not a bit fazed by the assault. It turned out that she had already been accepted to college at Bryn Mawr, Pa.
For Joyce, Bryn Mawr was a breath of fresh air. While there she could be as smart, boisterous, opinionated, addicted to bridge, and sleep-deprived as her many friends.
In tennis, people learned not to underestimate her. In the final of a serious tournament in Florida, two men tried to outplay Joyce rather than her male partner and thereby lost the match as Joyce got her dander up and refused to break — much to the pleasure of the cheering crowd.
Although Joyce obtained a Masters Degree and work experience in psychiatric social work, she is best remembered for the three decades spent in Boston’s public schools designing and presenting local history programs.
The last decade before her retirement in 2008, she was the curriculum specialist at Boston’s Mission Hill School. She set up shop in the main corridor to be in touch with all the students who came by. One of their favorite games was “take-apart” to explore how things worked, including computers and anything else with moving parts.
On a trip to Egypt, Joyce took a stuffed toy crocodile that she and her students called Crocodilly. The toy showed up in every picture she took to make certain that the kids at home would realize that the pyramids, tombs, and sarcophagi were real.
The presence of Crocodilly testified to their existence. That the museum guards had patted him down furthered the reality. Through her teaching she received numerous grants and awards including a trip to Paris to describe some of her techniques.
Sixty years ago in 1961, she married Peter S. Stevens, whose steadfastness and intelligence she deeply appreciated. If given the chance, they both agreed that they would choose to live their life together all over again.
In addition to her husband Joyce, she leaves her son, David S. Stevens who lives in Silver Lake, N.H., and his former wife, Nina Pietras, who lives in Florida, as well as Karl S. Stevens and his wife, Diane Kaczmarcyk, who live in Seattle and Index, Wash.; and her beloved daughter Jeanie Walton of Amherst, N.H., along with her former husband Christopher A. Walton who also lives in Silver Lake.
She leaves five grandchildren, Milena Sanchez, Lucia and Danny Deveaux, plus Isobel and Maeve Walton. In addition to her twin sister, Judy Weaver who lives in Little Silver, N.J., she leaves her older sister, Diane Sargent who lives in Annisquam, Mass.
Joyce’s ashes will be interred in the Gilman Cemetery in Silver Lake. Plans are now underway to commemorate the occasion in the spring.
