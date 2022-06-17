Joyce Beverley (Eldridge) Larrabee, 92 of West Ossipee, N.H., joined her soul mate for eternity, June 8, 2022, at Genesis Health Care-Wolfeboro Bay Center.
Born May 12, 1930, in West Ossipee, daughter of the late Howard James and Cora (Kirkwood) Eldridge she has lived in West Ossipee her whole life. Joyce graduated From Ossipee High School in 1948.
Joyce was a member of the women’s auxiliary for the West Ossipee Fire Department. After working for many years at Ames in Center Ossipee, she and her husband Don, owned and operated Sleepy Hollow Campground in West Ossipee. Later, they owned Sleepy Hollow Ceramics.
Joyce was an accomplished ceramic painter and over the years taught the craft to many students. Between the campground and ceramic business, Joyce developed many lifelong friends. She also worked several years at Watson’s RV in West Ossipee.
After retiring, Joyce and Don spent many winters at their home in Lake Wales, Fla., where they enjoyed all the local attractions.
Joyce looked forward to her visits with her family and great grandchildren. Always having a warm hug and a goodbye wave. She also had a love of bird watching and spent countless hours enjoying them through her window.
After enjoying her soapie, “General Hospital,” that she followed since it began, she would turn to her computer to keep up with her family and friends from all over the country.
Joyce is preceded in death by Donald Larrabee, her husband of 61 years at the time of his passing in 2015; a brother, Wesley Eldridge, as well as a granddaughter, Kalista Larrabee.
She leaves a son Dennis Larrabee of West Ossipee; a daughter Diane and Roger Whiting of Wolfeboro, N.H.; one granddaughter and her husband, Nichole; and Jeffrey Dubuc and two great-grandchildren, Emily and Henry Dubuc of Wolfeboro. She also leaves sisters-in-law, Gerry Eldridge, Donna Larrabee and Dot Elliot, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A family memorial will be held at a later date as she is eternally united with her husband at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.
