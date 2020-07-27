Josephine (Ciaramella) Malley, a longtime resident of Lynnfield, Mass., passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late James P. Malley; loving sister of Marie Orlowski of Medford, Mass., and Raffaele J. Ciaramella Jr. and his wife, Rita, of Wilmington, Mass.
She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Born on Jan. 18, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Raffaele J. Ciaramella Sr. and Marie (Gisetto) Ciaramella and stepdaughter of the late Agnes (Holland) Ciaramella.
She married the love of her life, James Malley, and moved to Lynnfield, where she remained a resident for the rest of her life. At the time of her retirement, she worked in the guidance department at Lynnfield High School.
She was proud of her time spent helping the students. Josephine also enjoyed spending her summers at Linderhof in Bartlett, N.H., where she built lifelong friendships.
A private interment was held for immediate family only. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a Mass and celebration of life will take place at a later time.
If you’d like to make donations to Our Lady of the Mountains Church in Josephine’s honor, you may do so at: ourladyofthemountainsnh.org/online-giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.