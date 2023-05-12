Joseph Theodore Willett Jr. passed away Saturday, May 2, 2023, after a wonderful life well lived. He was 99 year, eights month and two day.
Born on Sept. 4, 1923, in Brockton, Mass., to Joseph Telesfore Willett and Gertrude (Ash) Willett.
He is predeceased by his two younger brothers, William Willett of Knightstown, Ind., and Leonard Willett of Bath, Maine.
He and his wife of 76 years, Ruth (Rose) Willett made their lives in his hometown of Pembroke, Mass. There they raised three daughters to whom he passed on his love of gardening, his ability to tackle anything put before him and love of family: Ann Willett and Warren Seavey of Tamworth, N.H.; Sarah and Paul Matlock of Tuftonboro, N.H.; and Brooke and James Rines of Ossipee, N.H.
He leaves four grandchildren, Zoe (Dawson) Anderson of Columbia, S.C.; Amara Rines of Ossipee; Victoria (Glidden) Armstrong of Branchville, N.J.; and Micaela Rines of Tamworth. He also had five great-grandchildren.
After serving a tour in World War II in General Patten’s 3rdArmy in the European Theater, he returned to Massachusetts and opened his own auto repair shop in Weymouth, and then when an opportunity arose at Mass Electric, he finished out his career as a foreman in the Quincy and Weymouth garages.
During the Blizzard of ’78, Joe liked to tell the story of driving the wrong way on Route 128 and seeing all the cars buried in the snow on his way out to assist in getting the linemen back on the road.
After retiring in 1985 to Wakefield, N.H., Joe enjoyed his hobbies of gardening and woodworking. He and Ruth loved to go square dancing and giving back to his community. He and Ruth drove for Meals on Wheels for 35 years.
Joe received the Boston Post Cane in Wakefield in 2022, as well as receiving the Quilt of Valor. He rode in the Wakefield Pride Parade in 2022 for these honors.
Joe’s love of life, his wife and his family meant everything to him. His sense of humor got him through more than one of life’s curveballs!
At his request, there will be no services. A private family burial will be held, and a celebration of life will be held later this year.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wolfeboro Area Meals on Wheels program would be appreciated (P.O. Box 453, Wolfeboro, NH 03894).
If you would like to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
