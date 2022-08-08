Joseph T. Robert “Bob” Aube, 95, passed away peacefully, at home in Parrish, Fla., on July 19, 2022.
He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara (nee Joanis - 2013).
Bob is survived by his four loving daughters, Sharon Menzer, Janet Zimmerman (husband, Craig), Susan Sembenotti (husband, Dennis) and Robin Aube; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by his two sisters, Lucille Natale and Theresa Jacquith.
One of nine children, Bob was born in Berlin, N.H., in 1926. He lived a large portion of his life in East Hartford, Conn., but also lived in Lincolnton, Ga., Honey Brook, Pa.; and most recently Port Charlotte and Parrish, Fla. He lived a truly remarkable life filled with adventures and improbable experiences.
Bob was a patriot, joining the Merchant Marines at the tender age of 17. He soon headed to the North Atlantic where he would make 40 crossings during World War II.
He had many other jobs over the years but most important to him was his postwar service in the Connecticut National Guard where he served his country for another 28 years before retiring at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 03. His patriotism and ethic of service to others were passed on to his daughters, three of whom joined the military and another served as a nurse.
Bob was a generous man and embraced volunteering with several service organizations such as Shriners International, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and the International Association of Lions Clubs. He was also a 32nd Degree member of the Scottish Rite of Masons.
His other “love” was the Sarasota Sands Resort where he served as the President of the Homeowners Association Board of Directors for over 30 years. His legacy kept the beautiful resort affordable for vacationing families and multi-generational owners.
Bob was a great orator who loved life and lived it to the fullest, always on his own terms. He endeared himself to a legion of family, friends (and strangers) with his captive storytelling. So intriguing were his accounts of his real-life encounters that no further embellishment was necessary.
Bob was well-known in his neighborhood. Over the last five years he was often seen going by in his motorized scooter, wearing his World War II Veteran's hat. With his signature stogie in his mouth, he would often stop to give cookies to the neighbors’ dogs while spending quality time talking to the owners.
The family would like to thank the kind souls from Tidewell Hospice and the Department of Veterans Affairs for their support over the last few weeks of Bob's life.
Bob, along with his wife, Barbara, will be interred at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, with full Military Honors at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Shriners Children's Hospitals.
Condolences may be made to brownandsonsfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.