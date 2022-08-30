It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Franklin Caroll. After a courageous battle with IPF, he took his final ride on Aug. 16, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Joe was born Jan. 16, 1964, in Torrance, Calif. The youngest of his siblings, he was known for his generous heart, loyalty to friends and creative ways of getting into trouble.
Joe was an avid auto enthusiast, fisherman, instruction manual aficionado, football fan and loved all things nerdy. He joined the Army in 1982, becoming a mechanic for the military’s tanks.
After his honorable discharge, his love of working on vehicles continued as a hobby and through his career. He joined the United States Postal Service in 1987 and quickly grew to become the fleet manager in the Boston hub, overseeing thousands of postal vehicles.
Moving to Florida, after retiring from the USPS, Joe pursued the handyman business he had always dreamed of creating. There was hardly anything he could not do. One might say, he was not your average Joe!
Joe is survived and will be deeply missed by his beloved daughter, Ashling Dion and her husband, Tristan Dion; his former wife Mary Landy; sister Diane Gilmore (Ray); brother Robin Caroll; and brother of the heart Steve Constantino (Nikki); his nephews, Ray Gilmore (Cassie); Tom Gilmore (Marianne); and David Caroll (Tristi); and his nieces, Patsy Myrick (Kenny); Alyssa Landy (Pete); Sarah Landy (Ian); and Alyssa Tedesco. As well as countless extended family members and friends.
A loving father, brother, uncle, cousin and prankster extraordinaire. Joe was predeceased by his loving sister Guyina Smith, who was always up for a good prank; and his mother, Helen Caroll, who quite frequently was the recipient of his pranks (especially when she was within close proximity to receive his hands on approach). We are sure she is enjoying her fat back pinches, chin hair removal and occasional snowbrush hairstyles now that they are reunited.
A celebration of life will be announced in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Gabriel House in his honor: Gabriel House of Care, 4599 Worrall Way, Jacksonville, FL. 32224.
