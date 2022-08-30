It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Franklin Caroll. After a courageous battle with IPF, he took his final ride on Aug. 16, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Joseph Franklin Caroll

Joe was born Jan. 16, 1964, in Torrance, Calif. The youngest of his siblings, he was known for his generous heart, loyalty to friends and creative ways of getting into trouble.

