Joseph Francis McGilly, 87, of Center Conway, N.H., passed away on Oct. 8, 2020.
Born in Medway, Mass., the son of George and Frances (Nolan) McGilly, he grew up in Westwood, Mass., where he was a firefighter for 25 years. Drawn to Cape Cod, Joseph lived on the Outer Cape for 25 years prior to moving to Center Conway in 2005.
He is survived by his beloved wife Susan M. McGilly of Center Conway; two daughters, Karen McGill of Westwood, Mass.; and Lynn Foley of Dedham Mass.; a stepdaughter Brenda L. Canavari and her husband, Russell, of Center Conway; and three grandchildren, Heather L. Canavari of Estes Park, Colo.; Leah L. Canavari of Center Conway; and Bradford L. Canavari of Center Conway.
Arrangements are being handled by the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway.
