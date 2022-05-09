Joseph F. Dorner Jr., 75, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.
He was born in Trenton, N.J., on Nov. 27, 1946, the son of Joseph and Mary Alice (Skeels) Dorner. Joseph graduated in 1964 from Central High School in Pennington, N.J. He married Sandra Young on Sept. 6, 1969. They moved to North Chatham, N.H., in 1973 and together they raised a family.
Joseph served in the National Guard. He worked the majority of his time as a road foreman for the N.H. State Department of Transportation until he retired. He also worked for Hunting Dearborn, Thurston’s Farm, Webster’s Country Store, a bus driver for Fryeburg Academy and NCR.
Joseph was a member of the NRA, Pythagorean Lodge No. 11 in Fryeburg, Maine, American Legion in North Conway, the Lovell’s Lions Club, and the Chatham Community Church.
He enjoyed photography, hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, stamp collecting, lottery tickets, music/movies and spending time with friends and family. He was very proud of his grandson, Austin and valued his time spent with him.
Joseph is survived by his wife Sandra; son Joseph M. Dorner and his wife, Beth; daughter Molly M. Tripp and her husband, Alan; grandson Austin J. Dorner; Catherine O’Dowd, and other relatives. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Visiting hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg. Immediately following the visitation, the burial will be held at No. 4 Cemetery in Lovell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fryeburg Rescue, P.O. Box 177, Fryeburg, Maine, 04037.
