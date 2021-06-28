Joseph Anthony Calitri Sr., 65, of Madison, N.H., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Born April 11, 1956., in Brockton, Mass., he was the son of the late Evelyn (Voci) and John Calitri Sr.
Joe grew up in Brockton before moving to New Hampshire in the late 1980s. Joe owned and operated Joseph A. Calitri & Sons Haulin’ & Excavation out of Madison.
He spent many years as a self-employed contractor and loved doing everything from trucking to dirt work and rockwork with the past few years spent in heavy machinery operation.
He enjoyed the countless hours operating the equipment and looked forward to showing off the end products. Joe was a proud father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather and loved to be surrounded by family. He was a one-of-a-kind Papa.
He spent many days and nights enjoying TV shows and movies as well as listening to his classic rock music. He especially loved to host a good cookout with more than enough food. He also enjoyed taking rides through the mountains and stopped by Dunkin’ Donuts for a large black iced coffee on any occasion. Joe loved everyone unconditionally and would do anything for anyone. He will be missed by so many.
Joe is survived by his children, a son David Trott and his wife, Jeran, of Albany, N.H.; a daughter Kristen Quint and her husband, Scott, of Madison; a daughter Andra Calitri and her boyfriend, David Messina, of North Conway, N.H.; a son Joseph Calitri and his wife, Abby, of Fryeburg, Maine; and a son Nicholas Calitri and his fiancée, Krysten Gosztyla, of Derry, N.H.; his siblings, John Calitri Jr. of Taunton, Mass.; Marie O’Day and Donna Calitri both of Brockton, Mass.; Chris DeToma of North Attleboro, Mass.; Marc Calitri of Lakeville, Mass.; and Steven Calitri of Whitman, Mass.; a loving cousin Annmarie Verrochi; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews and countless friends. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his best friend and younger brother Anthony Calitri.
