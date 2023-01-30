Jon Alexander Munro "Alex," 61, died peacefully on Dec. 10, 2022, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer in Edwards, Colo., with his son, Christopher, daughter, Crystal, and his service dog, Echo, by his side.

Jon Alexander Munro

Alex leaves behind his daughter Cassandra Cox (Tyler) of East Conway N.H.; son Christopher Munro of Edwards, Colo.; daughter Crystal Munro of Miami Fla.; and six grandchildren. He also leaves behind his mother Carolyn Munro of North Conway N.H.; siblings, Judy Millar (Jay), Cynthia Hayes (Scott), Lynette Anderton, George Munro, Victoria Barter (Justin), Charles Munro (Christine) and Eddie Munro; along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

