Jon Alexander Munro "Alex," 61, died peacefully on Dec. 10, 2022, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer in Edwards, Colo., with his son, Christopher, daughter, Crystal, and his service dog, Echo, by his side.
Alex leaves behind his daughter Cassandra Cox (Tyler) of East Conway N.H.; son Christopher Munro of Edwards, Colo.; daughter Crystal Munro of Miami Fla.; and six grandchildren. He also leaves behind his mother Carolyn Munro of North Conway N.H.; siblings, Judy Millar (Jay), Cynthia Hayes (Scott), Lynette Anderton, George Munro, Victoria Barter (Justin), Charles Munro (Christine) and Eddie Munro; along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Alex was predeceased by his father Peter Munro in 2013; his brother Walter Munro in 1992; and his sister Suzanne in 1963.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1960, in North Conway N.H., where he attended the local schools. Growing up, he enjoyed swimming in the Saco river, riding dirt bikes, snowmobiling, hiking, fishing and four wheeling.
During his high school years, Alex worked at different businesses throughout the valley. Shaw's supermarket was his first job. After high school, he went to work with his father as an apprentice welder for the local 29 boiler makers union for a couple years. He then lived in Florida where he worked as a fisherman.
He also lived in North Carolina with his young family, where he went on to start Sweepguy Communications, a trouble shooting and repair company for cellphone towers. He was well-known in the industry for his innovations that are still used today. Nationwide, he was known as “The Sweepguy,” the man who could fix cell sites that no one else could.
He spent some time in Greenville, Maine, where his love for ice fishing reached its maximum potential. Once his children were grown, he moved his family to Oklahoma where he helped his son start his own communications company. Alex continued to travel enjoying the Midwest and all of the beauty our country has to offer.
In his later years, he lived a minimalist lifestyle in his '89 Good Times Van, doing what he loved: Working and fishing. While living in his van, he had the opportunity to help fight human trafficking. Alex saved over 200 lives from human trafficking. He was very passionate about helping others. He loved every part of it.
He was most happy when his kids were happy, and his dog had a full belly. He loved having his kids by his side, reeling in a big one, and watching even his young granddaughter, Emma, fish. He continued to fish and was always with his loyal service dog Echo who was by his side right up to his last breath.
There will be a service at the First Baptist Church in North Conway, N.H., in the spring of 2023 with a burial to follow.
In memory of Alex, donations may be made to the Scarlet Rope Project on their website scarletropeproject.com. Or to the First Baptist Church P.O.Box 600 North Conway, NH 03860.
Alex would love for you to go fishing, teach someone to fish and to love it without catching any, to be kind to others and keep looking up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.