John W. Harris III, "Jack," of Fryeburg, Maine, left this world but not our hearts on Feb. 7, 2023, following a brief illness.
Born on Feb. 20, 1954, in Boston, to the late John W. and Mary (Mason) Harris. He was raised in Medford, Mass., and was a graduate of Medford High School.
Following graduation, his love of the ocean, drew him to enlist in the Navy where he was stationed in Key West, Fla., as a diver. Upon discharge, he moved to North Conway, N.H., where he began his L.L. Bean career which spanned over 20 years.
Jack was an avid outdoor adventurer. There wasn't a trail or beach on the East Coast, Jack couldn't find in his old-fashioned map books. He loved to hike, kayak, or just jump in his truck and take a drive, never wanting to waste daylight. When Jack wasn't outside, he was in the kitchen. If you had the time, he would present a gourmet meal worthy of a king.
Jack leaves behind his beloved partner, Kimberly Stasiak, and his best bud, Lizzie. He was the cherished brother of Marybeth Cain and her husband, Bobby; Patricia Harris Mortellite and her fiance Craig LaValle; Ricky Harris and his wife, Linda; and sister-in-law Carol Harris; along with many special nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Also, very near and dear to him were Kim's children and grandchildren, especially his partners in crime, Kaylee and Dude.
In addition to his parents, Jack is predeceased by his brothers, Jimmy and Tommy Harris; and his sister Kathy Harris.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours at the McLaughlin-Dello Russo Family Funeral Home at 60 Pleasant St. in Woburn, Mass., on Monday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a memorial prayer service beginning at 6 p.m. and concluding with military honors.
