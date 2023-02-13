John W. Harris III, "Jack," of Fryeburg, Maine, left this world but not our hearts on Feb. 7, 2023, following a brief illness.

Born on Feb. 20, 1954, in Boston, to the late John W. and Mary (Mason) Harris. He was raised in Medford, Mass., and was a graduate of Medford High School.

