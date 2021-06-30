John T. Moran Sr. of Stow, Maine, loving father, grandfather, brother and hockey coach passed away June 25, 2021, at the age of 68.
John was born in Massachusetts on April 24, 1953, to Richard and Mary (Catton) Moran. John received his bachelor's from Tufts and a master's from the University of Michigan. John lived throughout the United States and abroad before moving to Maine in the 1980s, eventually settling in the Fryeburg area.
John will be forever remembered by his sons, Isaiah and John, his stepdaughter Brianna Plummer, his brothers Richard, William, and Robert, his wife of 33 years Susan Moran, his four grandchildren, his extended family, his many friends, and all the children he coached through the years.
We are collecting photos of John to be shared at his memorial. If you have photos you would like to share, please email them to john.moran.memorial@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please honor John’s love for Labs by donating to New England Lab Rescue.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at The Fortin Group on Turner St. in Auburn, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.