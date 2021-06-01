John Sawyer Davison, 66, of North Conway, N.H., passed away on March 31, 2021. He was born in Laconia, N.H., to Arnold Seymour Davison and his wife Helen Augusta (née Sawyer) Davison. He was their only child.
John and his parents moved to the Mount Washington Valley when he was a child. He was a graduate of Kennett High School in Conway, N.H. He then went on to attend Southern Maine University, where he proudly graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s in art. He then returned to the valley where he made his home here.
He is predeceased by his parents.
A graveside service will be held on June 3 at 10 a.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg, Maine.
Arrangements are being handled by the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway.
