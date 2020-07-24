John Robert Nichols Jr. passed away May 28, 2020, at the age of 98 at RiverMead Life Care in Peterborough, N.H.
He was born July 30, 1921, in Newton, Mass., son of John R and Alice Burt Berry Nichols. John had four siblings, all deceased: Esther Clarke, Helen Atwell, Henry W. Nichols, and Burt Nichols.
John graduated from MIT in 1944 and served in the Navy, 1944-45. He enjoyed a career in mechanical engineering, starting at Jones and Lamson, Springfield, Vt., and retiring from The MITRE Corp, Bedford, Mass.
In 1944, John married the love of his life Laura F. Littlefield (deceased 2018). They raised four daughters: Holly Raymond (deceased 2018), Marcia Margiotta (deceased 2007), Ann Durand and Alice McLane.
John and Laura enjoyed an active life, including sailing, skiing, hiking, bridge, bible study, going to symphony and family gatherings. They lived in Springfield Vt., Lexington, Mass., Arlington, Va., and Jackson, N.H., Wolfeboro, N.H., and Peterborough, N.H.
John was kind, honest, trustworthy and gentle. He loved to be helpful. He was known for his organizational, mechanical, inventive, and problem-solving skills. John enjoyed playing piano and singing. He was loved by many.
He is survived by six grandchildren, Kevin Mocklin, Julie Lawrence, John Ballou, Jannica Paraschiv, Laura Bennett, and Carrie Burkett and their spouses. He has 10 great-grandchildren: Matthew and Joshua Mocklin; Kristen Morrill, Kara Ballou, Elias and Simon Lawrence; Willow and Idolyn Bennett; and Isabelle and Vivien Paraschiv.
A memorial service is not planned at this time due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, but family will place his ashes in the family memorial at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity or organization.
