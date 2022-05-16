John Joseph Newton of Albany, N.H., died on Sunday May 8, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He was 73.
Born in 1948 in Brighton, Mass., John was the youngest child of Lillian McInerney and Charles Harrison “Red” Newton of Winchester, Mass. After attending Austin Prep, John earned his undergraduate degree from Villanova University and a Master’s in criminal justice from Northeastern University.
John joined the military in 1972, becoming a Ranger-qualified Special Forces infantry officer. He was Team Leader of the Army’s 11th Special Forces Group and Jumpmaster of the Army’s 10th Special Forces Group HALO Team.
In 1979, John joined the FBI as a special agent in the Boston office. As a testament to his nerve, skills, and leadership, he was made head of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.
In addition to his extraordinary professional achievements, John made time to climb Kilimanjaro, travel to Sturgis on his Harley, host many family Thanksgivings and raise two Golden Retrievers named Halo and Rommel.
When John retired from the FBI in 2004, he moved full time to his cabin in the New Hampshire, later constructing what came to be known as the “Garage Mahal.”
John provided hospitality not only to his family and friends, but to a bevy of hummingbirds, deer, and the occasional bear. Off the hill, John had two homes away from home: May Kelly’s Cottage, an Irish pub in North Conway, and American Legion Post No. 46.
John is survived by a brother Charles Newton and his wife, Judy, of Pittsford, N.Y.; sister Judie Newton of Southborough, Mass.; and brother Robert Newton and his wife Gail of Reading, Mass. He is also survived by his devoted nieces and nephews, Victoria Vespucci, Charles Newton, Rachel Bradley, Jennifer Newton, Robert Newton, Stacey Stephenson and Sandie Rossini. He also leaves many cousins and an extended family of close friends.
James O’Brien, a loyal friend who took good care of John in his recent illnesses, sadly passed the same day as John.
A Memorial Service to celebrate John's life and honor his passing will be held on Monday, May 23, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mountains in North Conway, N.H. All who wish to share in this celebration are invited to attend. Burial at Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester, Mass., is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation in John's memory to support brain cancer research at the hospital that treats his niece: at giving.lifespan.org/RIH/Support-RIH.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Lord Funeral Home at lordfuneralhome.com.
