It is with great sadness that the family of John J. Sledzinski, 65, announces his passing on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Palliative and Hospice Care Center in Lebanon, N.H., after a brief illness, with his wife by his side.
John was born on May 20, 1957, in Yonkers, N.Y., to Joseph Ronald Sledzinski and Evelyn (Murphy) Sledzinski. He made North Conway, N.H., his home in the early 1980s, where he met his wife Mary Anne (Cilley) Sledzinski. They were married in 1992 on a river boat cruse in Cocoa, Fla.
John graduated from Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy on Long Island, N.Y., in 1979 and worked as a Merchant Marine Engineer for 30 years. He often worked in the valley between sailing jobs, working for FX Lyons and Bricks and Stones Masonry among others.
He had the kindest gentlest heart, full of compassion, who loved helping others. His volunteerism began early as a volunteer firefighter for the Continental Village Fire Department in New York. He was always willing to lend a helping hand volunteering at many local events for Jen’s Friends and others as well as delivering Meals on Wheels for the Gibson Center. He and his sidekick Shadow were regulars at the Conway Area Humane Society dog park.
John will be remembered by all who knew him for his sense of humor and his generosity as well as his love of dogs, NASCAR, Jimmy Buffet and free hats and T-shirts.
John is lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Mary Anne; brothers, Robert Sledzinski (Allison) of Newburyport, Mass.; and Joseph Sledzinski (Andrea) of Manahawkin, N.J. He also leaves behind his niece Nadia (Sledzinski) Hamilton of Dover, N.H., and nephews Justin Sledzinski (Ashley) of Cold Springs, N.Y., and Joseph Sledzinski of Montgomery, N.Y.
At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours or service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Those who wish, may make a memorial contribution to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH; Gibson Center Meals on Wheels Program, P.O. Box 655, North Conway, NH; or the Conway Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 260, Conway, NH to honor his spirit of giving.
