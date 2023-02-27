It is with great sadness that the family of John J. Sledzinski, 65, announces his passing on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Palliative and Hospice Care Center in Lebanon, N.H., after a brief illness, with his wife by his side.

John J. Sledzinski

John was born on May 20, 1957, in Yonkers, N.Y., to Joseph Ronald Sledzinski and Evelyn (Murphy) Sledzinski. He made North Conway, N.H., his home in the early 1980s, where he met his wife Mary Anne (Cilley) Sledzinski. They were married in 1992 on a river boat cruse in Cocoa, Fla.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.