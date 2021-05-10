John H. Reed, 77, of South Paris, Maine, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, May 2, 2021. John was born in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 26, 1943, the son of Harold and Vellie (Gilman) Reed.
After graduation from Fryeburg Academy, he enlisted in the United States Army.
After completing basic training at Fort Dix, N.J., he was stationed with the 50th Eng. CO US Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., before being sent to Vietnam. After returning from Vietnam, he started Cooking at his family-owned Blacksmith coffee shop, later working for area restaurants before retiring from Friendly’s in North Conway as assistant manager.
John was a member of Fryeburg-Lovell VFW post 6783. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and the outdoors. He was a collector of guns, coins, and baseball cards. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
John is survived by his partner of 20+ years Roberta Dailey; his children, Mickey Reed; Renee Shanks; John Reed and his wife, Kimberly; Roberta’s children, Matthew Dailey and his wife, Caitlin; and Michael Dailey and his partner, Jo-Linn Townsend-Tibbets; his grandchildren, Jaimelyne Shanks-Gustafson and her husband, Chris; Casey Shanks, Audrey Reed, Madelyne Reed and Emelia Reed; Roberta’s grandchildren, Stephen, Liam, Connor, Ashlynn and Everett whom John especially enjoyed and spent a great deal of time with; and his great-grandchildren, Cartur and Brielle Gustafson; his sisters, Sandra Reed, and Joanne Reed; a brother Jimmy Reed and his wife, Debbie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Vellie.
Visitation with Military Honors will be held at Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg, Maine, on Thursday, May 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. To share online memories and condolences with the family please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.