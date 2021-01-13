John G. Simpson, 87, of Conway, N.H., passed away Jan. 4, 2021. Born in Cambridge, Mass., he was the son of Frank and Hazel (Lavers) Simpson.
He is survived by his daughter, Geralyn M. Simpson-Hennessey and her husband, James Hennessey; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Helen M. Simpson, in 2018 and a son, John G. Simpson, in 1979.
There will be a private family gathering at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway with burial in Our Lady of the Mountains Cemetery later in the spring.
