John Francis Sherwood, owner of Silver Lake Home Center, passed away on April 6, 2023.
John was a loving husband, father of five, grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of 23.
John Francis Sherwood, owner of Silver Lake Home Center, passed away on April 6, 2023.
John was a loving husband, father of five, grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of 23.
John was born in West Springfield, Mass., in 1939. He grew up in Suffield, Conn., with his mother, father and brother. He met the love of his life, Joan Kennett, at Suffield High School. John and Joan were married in 1957 and for almost 66 years were rarely apart.
John served in the military from 1957 to 1961. John started a construction company “Sherwood and Cardin Builders.” While growing a very successful building business, John and his wife, Joan, also started their family and were blessed with five beautiful kids, John Sherwood Jr., Barbara Sherwood, Paul Sherwood, Joyce Sherwood Neal and Mark Sherwood.
Growing weary of the booming population in Connecticut, John and Joan looked for a quieter, more rural lifestyle to raise their family. Joan had grown up summering in Silver Lake and the family also enjoyed vacationing in the area. With family and land in the area, John moved his family to Silver Lake in 1969.
John began building homes, farming and gardening. He enjoyed his tractor, hiking the mountains, camping in Zealand Valley with his family as well as the church youth group, snowmobiling, fishing, hunting and even local politics as a town selectman. Happiest with family around him, he was also known as the master bacon and pancake maker. In 1983, John recognized a need in the area and started the Silver Lake Hardware and Custom Millwork, now known as Silver Lake Home Center.
John will be incredibly missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will be held on April 15 at 10 a.m. at the Madison Community Church at 53 Conway Road in Madison, N.H., with a committal immediately following at the Gilman Cemetery on East Madison Road in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the John Sherwood Jr. Fund at Madison Church.
The staff at Lord Funeral of Center Ossipee is assisting the family with arrangements.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.