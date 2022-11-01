John Chernick, 94, of Intervale peacefully passed away at home on Oct. 29, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born on June 15, 1928, to Fred and Anna Chernick of Amesbury, Mass., he graduated from Amesbury High School.
He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, servicing Coast Guard aircraft. Following his Coast Guard service, John graduated from Wentworth Institute, completing a field of study in machine work and tool making. He pursued a professional career for 40 years, holding engineering positions at various companies, including Graydon Smith Engineering, Brush Instruments, Honeywell, RCA and retired in 1990 as a consultant engineer with Digital Equipment Corporation. A highly valued engineer and manager, he excelled at developing creative design solutions and reducing manufacturing costs. Enthusiastic about design and manufacture work, John could not remain retired. He established BME Custom Sports Products, LLC and managed the company until his death.
John loved life. He was an avid downhill skier and tennis player, entering downhill ski races and participating in tennis tournaments until his illness prevented him from continuing. He loved travel, food and wine, and spending time with family and friends. His keen wit will be remembered, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.
John is survived by his wife, Janet, of Intervale, his son Jeffrey and his wife Carol of Haverhill, Mass., his daughter, Maura MacKenzie and her husband, Paul, of Sheffield, Mass., his son, John, of Merrimack, N.H., his grandchildren, Danielle Chernick, Nathaniel MacKenzie, Charlotte MacKenzie and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dartmouth Health’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center in Lebanon, N.H., whose efforts ensured his quality of life throughout his illness. Online donations may be made at dhgeiselgiving.org/causes/cancer by clicking on Make a Gift, then Friends of Dartmouth Cancer Center.
Alternatively, checks can be made payable to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center and mailed to Medical & Healthcare Advancement, Dartmouth Health, 1 Medical Center Drive HB7070, Lebanon, NH 03756. Please reference checks in memory of John Chernick.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
