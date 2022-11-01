chernick

John Chernick

John Chernick, 94, of Intervale peacefully passed away at home on Oct. 29, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born on June 15, 1928, to Fred and Anna Chernick of Amesbury, Mass., he graduated from Amesbury High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, servicing Coast Guard aircraft. Following his Coast Guard service, John graduated from Wentworth Institute, completing a field of study in machine work and tool making. He pursued a professional career for 40 years, holding engineering positions at various companies, including Graydon Smith Engineering, Brush Instruments, Honeywell, RCA and retired in 1990 as a consultant engineer with Digital Equipment Corporation. A highly valued engineer and manager, he excelled at developing creative design solutions and reducing manufacturing costs. Enthusiastic about design and manufacture work, John could not remain retired. He established BME Custom Sports Products, LLC and managed the company until his death.

