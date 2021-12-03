Joann E. (O’Dea) Jonah, 94, Conway, N.H., passed away on Nov. 27, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 27, 1927, in Boston, the daughter of Ellen Higgins and John O’Dea.
She grew up in Newton, Mass. Joann married Harold F. Jonah Jr. of Medford, Mass., on Oct. 16, 1948, and they made their home in Reading, Mass., where they raised their four children, Ellen, Bonnie, Robert and David. They moved to Conway in October 1977.
Joann became well-known as the “Hat Lady” for the many colorful hats she wore everywhere she went. She always had a bright smile and kind word to say to everyone she met.
She loved Conway and spent a lot of time with friends at the Gibson Center in North Conway, participating in events and traveling to many areas of the country and abroad. She always loved to share her many takes of adventure and travel with friends and family. She was active in the Red Hat Ladies, Loose Ladies, Widow’s Club, her dance group and her church.
She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Harold F. Jonah Jr.; and her daughter Bonnie Lee Jonah.
She is survived by her daughter Ellen (Jonah) Fuller and husband, William, of Milford, Maine; son Robert Jonah and wife, Trudy, of Hampden, Maine; son David and wife, Susan Dixon of Shelburne, Vt.; very special sister-in-law Natalie (Jonah) Bruce and her husband, Barrie, of Westford, Mass.; grandchildren Alicia, Brian, William and Kim; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brystin, Capri and Ireland; nephew Jeff; and nieces Kim and Stacey; great-nephew Zach; and great-nieces Chloe, Sophie and Emma Rose.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
It was Joann’s wish that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gibson Center, 14 Grove St., North Conway, NH 03860.
Arrangements are under the care of Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Bucksport, Maine (mitchelltweedie-young.com).
