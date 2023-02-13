Joan Sanphy, 82 passed peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long illness on Feb. 2, 2023.
Joan was born on Sept. 28, 1940, in North Conway, N.H., to Arthur and Bernice Seavey.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Donald Sanphy of North Conway.
Joan is survived by her brother Arthur Seavey of South Carolina and his wife, Lucille; sisters-in-law, Loretta Bennett and Arlene Fleming and brother-in-law David Sanphy; her children, Mitchell Yeaton and his wife, Gloria; Lorraine Yeaton; Lincoln Yeaton; and Stephanie and her husband, Jeff Maxfield; grandchildren, Michael Yeaton and his wife, Bethanne; Ryan Yeaton; Cassandra and her husband, James Rivers; Sky Thompson; John and his wife, Mae; JJ; Dan Maxfield and his wife, Laura; and Josh Maxfield and his wife, Shannon; great-grandchildren, Wes, Caleb, Dillon, Arya, Sophie, Jade, Donnie, Dillon, John Jr, Brittney, Samantha, Sienna and Ethan. As well as many nieces and nephews.
Joan was a member of the Conway Village Congregational Church. She spent years serving with a variety of groups along with a women’s Bible Study.
Joan held many different jobs, her longest was 37 years in the Conway School’s food services. Joan spent many years with her childhood friends raising children, having coffee together regularly.
Joan enjoyed many hours riding in her and Donny’s 1975 Corvette as part of the Mount Washington Valley Car Club. Joan also enjoyed many hours on their pontoon boat on Conway Lake. Joan loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Visiting hours will be on Friday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brown Church on Main Street.
Funeral Services will be held Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Brown Church on Main Street. Followed by an ice cream social gathering in the reception hall at the church.
