Joan “Joanie” Elizabeth Doncourt Goettler died on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Mountain View Nursing Home in Ossipee, N.H.
She passed away peacefully after a long full life and is now resting in God’s arms.
Joan survived by a great sense of humor, dignity, candor and a touch of class which she maintained until the end.
Her lasting love and spirit will carry on with her children, Edie Simpson of Madison, N.H.; Alphonse Goettler of Portland, Ore.; Donald Goettler of Kittery, Maine; and youngest son Billy Goettler of Seattle, Wash.; and her four grandchildren, “Tre,” Fiona, Ava and Courtlynn. Also her loving siblings, Ann Begley, Garry and Peter Doncourt.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard “Dick” Goettler.
Joan was born in New York, N.Y., in 1933 to Sara Edith and Walter Doncourt. She earned a high school diploma and stayed near her family in Crestwood, N.Y. She worked in New York City for many years where she had wild times.
She enjoyed herself so much that she was in no rush to settle down. Joan was 33 years old when she met Dick in 1966, her husband of 40 years, at a mutual friend’s party. Dick was an exquisite wood worker and very successful interior contractor. He thought when they’d marry that she’d work for him in the office, but that was not her intention. Joan kept on her independent ways.
They had spent weekends at Candlewood Lake in Connecticut and when it came time for a family they moved to a house on the lake in New Fairfield where they raised four beautiful children. Joan opened a boutique in Sherman, and helped manage the Sherman Common which they owned. Then Joan found a new endeavor, real estate, which she really enjoyed and opened her own office in Sherman which became very successful.
Joan and Dick retired and moved out of Connecticut in 1997 to the White Mountains of New Hampshire where the family spent many winters, and summers. Joan, who always enjoyed people and work, worked at the Jackson Chamber of Commerce where she enjoyed organizing the duck race and other events.
Joan had a great sense of humor, had a sharp wit, good candor and was a fun person to be with. She will be missed very much, but her spirit will live on in her four children and four grandchildren. We thank you for the many memories, understanding and love. We love you mom, sister, grandmother and friend.
There will be a church service Monday, Aug. 17, at Our Lady of the Mountains in North Conway, N.H., with a burial service after at Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, N.H. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joan’s life. The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Nursing Home for their wonderful care and dedication.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
