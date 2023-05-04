Joan Davis, 88, lovingly known as Nanny, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Mountain View Nursing Home surrounded by family.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1934, in Wolfeboro, N.H. She met her husband Laurence (Larry) Davis and moved to Ossipee and had four children.
She worked at the Mountain View Nursing Home for many years, while raising her children. She started her career as a CNA and then moved into the dietary department until she retired.
She loved spending time with her family, especially around the holidays. Everyone always had to have a birthday cake, and nobody ever left her home hungry. One of her favorite things to do was sit on her porch feeding the squirrels, birds, and the occasional racoon.
She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family, which includes her children, Doreen Perry, Jody Davis, Larry Davis and Kelly Boivin; her much-loved grandchildren, which include Monica Libby, Chris Libby, Alyssa Ames, Joel Davis, and Nicole Davis; and her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her mother Hazel; father Howard; husband Laurance R. Davis Sr.; son (Larry) Laurence R. Davis Jr.; and grandson Shaye Davis
A graveside Memorial will be held Saturday, May 6, at 1 p.m. at the Wolfeboro Center Cemetery, North line Road Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.