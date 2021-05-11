Joan Barbara Lyman (nee Couture), 86, passed away in Fort Myers, Fla., on May 3, 2021, due to complications of ALS.
Joan was born in Boston on Aug. 31, 1934, to Margaret and Romeo Couture of Middleton, Mass. While working for New England telephone in Boston, she met and married Edward W. Lyman on Nov. 30, 1957.
In 1967, they relocated to Madison, N.H., where they raised two sons. She was active in the town and was proud to serve as a supervisor of the checklist for many years. Known for her apple pies and chicken wings, she was a wonderful cook. She loved to entertain her family and friends.
After being widowed, she enjoyed traveling with her cousin Patricia Zangari and later with her companion, Alfred “Popeye” Frechette.
In 2014, Joan moved to Fort Myers, where she enjoyed walking the beach, the nightly singalongs with friends, and spending time with her son Todd.
Joan is survived by her sons, Willis Lyman of Muscle Shoals, Ala.; and Todd Lyman of Fort Myers; two grandchildren, Scott Lyman and wife, Jessica, of Manchester, N.H.; and Megan Lyman and fiancé, Jeffrey Jones, of Hollis, Maine. Additional family includes Rebecca and Paul Bonner of Meredith, N.H. She was especially proud to become a great-grandmother to Archer Bensen Lyman whose “Fancy Friday” pictures were a weekly delight.
Joan is predeceased by her brother Edward Couture of Middleton, Mass., and her cousin Patricia Zangari of Bradford, Mass.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
