Jo-Ellen (Jody) Greenwood, 66, of Stow, Maine, was called home by her lord and savior Jesus Christ on July 21, 2022 after a long battle of illnesses.
Jody was born on Aug. 8, 1955, to Homer and Marion Greenwood of Bartlett, N.H.
Jo-Ellen (Jody) Greenwood, 66, of Stow, Maine, was called home by her lord and savior Jesus Christ on July 21, 2022 after a long battle of illnesses.
Jody was born on Aug. 8, 1955, to Homer and Marion Greenwood of Bartlett, N.H.
After graduating high school, Jody went on to live a life of selfless service with many of her fondest memories being involved in the Cub and Boy Scouts where she impacted the lives of many being a Den Mom. She continued caring for individuals at the state hospital, several group homes and provided in home care to many.
In addition, Jody volunteered her time to help the less fortunate including but not limited to making hats, donating clothes and needed items to the homeless community as well as contribution of food or just a listening ear. When Jody wasn’t doing all of the above she was knee deep in advocating to protect the rights of all individuals with the Client’s Rights Committee.
Jody’s faith and belief in Jesus has carried her throughout her life never letting her down and answering her biggest prayer with the gift of her son, Christopher. She was a firm believer that anything could be achieved through prayer and Jesus. Jody lived the word of Jesus daily and was an amazing role model for her godson Krysjen keeping his faith and knowledge alive.
Jody is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents and her father, Homer Greenwood.
She is survived by her beloved life partner Dominic Crivello of Stow, Maine; her Mother, Marion Greenwood of Rindge, N.H.; son Christopher Greenwood and wife Molly of North Conway, N.H.; brothers, John Greenwood, Charlie Greenwood, Frank Greenwood and their families; aunts, uncles, cousins; godson Krysjen and her best friend Jenn.
Graveside services will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Crawford Notch Road (Route 302), in Bartlett at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2022. A light reception will follow at the Gibson Center at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Jody’s favorite charity; St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.