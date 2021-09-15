Jeanne R. Dickinson passed away on the morning of Sept. 12, 2021. She was 91.
Our mother divided her time between Siasconset, Mass., and New York, N.Y. When she needed full-time care, she moved to the Merriman House in North Conway, N.H., to be closer to her daughters, Anne Barber and Juliet Dickinson and their families.
All four of her children and their spouses were here to say goodbye before her death. Family was everything to our mother. She is survived by her children, their wives and husbands and 10 grandchildren. Her husband Dr. S. Jerome Dickinson predeceased her.
We would all like to thank the Merriman house for the care, compassion and professionalism with which they treated our mother in her last days. Even while COVID is making a resurgence, the staff made it possible for us all to visit and welcomed us. She was always well cared for and happy to see us.
There will be memorial services for our mother in New York and on Nantucket.
In lieu of flowers our mother would have loved to see contributions to the Sconset Trust, sconsettrust.org, a land conservation organization in her beloved Siasconset, Mass.
