Jean Murphy Porath, 90, of Jackson, N.H., and Marblehead, Mass., peacefully passed away and peacefully set sail on her final voyage on March 26, 2021.
Jean was born on Nov. 23, 1930, in Lynn, Mass., to Henry and Lucille Murphy. Jean is the last surviving child of her three siblings: Henry “Hank” Murphy, Edward Murphy and Paul Murphy.
A skier, sailor and world traveler, Jean received a BS in Psychology from Simmons College in 1951. She then packed up an MG TD and drove across the country to San Francisco.
Her passion for skiing overcame her and she departed for the Rockies before making her way back to Boston where she met James “Jim” Porath. A devoted skier and sailor himself, he proposed to Jean on the Wildcat gondola in 1958.
Skiing in the winter and sailboat racing in the summer, the two quickly made a mark on the Marblehead racing circuit in their 38-foot US-1 boat “Genie.” They garnered countless wins in their numerous boats, most notably a Shields in the 1970s to '80s. If Jean wasn’t sailing, she played tennis with the same competitive zeal or tended her gardens.
When Jim retired, they moved Jackson, N.H., where they had built a ski house in the early 1960s. Sailing was traded for golf and both Jean and Jim earned club champion status in their age group at Wentworth golf course. Jim passed in 2018 after 60 wonderful years of marriage. Jean's indomitable spirit allowed her to live on her own up until January 2021.
Together, Jean and Jim raised their three children, traveled the world on myriad ski trips and tours, sailed, skied, played golf and tennis and showed us all that life is made to work hard and play harder.
Jean is survived by her three beloved children and their spouses, Nancy Davis and Dean Davis of Jackson, N.H; Jonathan Porath and Debra Porath of Marblehead, Mass.; and Emily (Penny) Miller and Russ Miller of Jackson. Jean also leaves her three loving grandchildren, Hannah Porath, Hayden Miller and Annika Miller.
A spring service will be planned as Jean loved the flowers of spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain View Community, 93 Water Village Road, Ossipee NH 03864 for their kindness and care.
