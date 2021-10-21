Jean Marie Patricia Meagher Ulitz, 99, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16. 2021, at the Mountain View Community in Ossipee, N.H.
She was born in New York City on April 24, 1922, the daughter of William H. and Alice L. (McGovern) Meagher.
She grew up in East Rockaway, N.Y., graduated from East Rockaway High School, and then attended Seton Hill College in Greensburg, Pa. She was employed at City College Midtown Center (NYC) and later at City College School of Business (now Baruch College), where she met her husband Bernard. She also did graduate work in Educational Administration at Teachers College, Columbia University.
After marriage in 1954, they lived in Huntington Station, (LI), New York where their three children were born and raised. The family moved to Tamworth, N.H., in 1970.
Jean became librarian at the Cook Memorial Library in 1972 (a job she loved), until her retirement in 1992. In 2005, the Cook Memorial Library honored Jean by naming the downstairs the Genealogy and History Center (which she helped create), the Ulitz Room. Then in 2003, Jean was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Leadership Award from her alma mater, Seton Hill University.
Jean was active in the town she loved. In 1998, she was honored as the Grand Marshall of the Fourth of July Parade in Tamworth. She was a member and over the years served on the boards of the Art Council of Tamworth, the Tamworth Historical Society, Friends of the Cook Memorial Library and Tamworth Community Nurse Association.
She was a member of the NH Archaeological Society, a Charter member of the Perpetual Helpers of Our Lady of the Perpetual Help Church, Chocorua (until the church closed), a longtime member of the Onaway Club, and had delivered Meals on Wheels since its inception in Tamworth until her mid 80s.
She wrote and co-edited several books on Tamworth local history. On Feb. 25, 2020, Jean received the Boston Post Cane from Tamworth Selectmen at a ceremony held at Mountain View Community.
Jean loved all sports, played golf into her 80s. Jean and Bernie both loved watching their children and then grandchildren play sports, music participation and other activities. The Boston Celtics, Red Sox and New England Patriots have lost a beloved fan.
She leaves behind her children, Kathleen Cook and her husband, Vincent, of South Tamworth; Michael Ulitz and his wife, Donna, of Tamworth; Lauren Frase and her husband, Kim, of Sandwich, N.H.; her grandchildren, William Cook and his wife, Lorna; Benjamin Cook; Jeremy Cook; James Ulitz; Melissa Frase; Mallory Jewett and her husband, Seth; Matt Switaj; Zach Switaj and his wife, Lucy; and great-grandchildren, McKayla Cook, Zoe Cook, Lilah Cook, Piper Jewett and Jameson Jewett; and also many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard T. Ulitz; her sister, Edith Mimnaugh and her husband, Arthur; her brother, William Meagher and his wife, Eileen; her brother, Richard Meagher and his wife, Gail; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Helen and Sam Horinovitch.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, LNAs and everyone in ALL the departments at the Mountain View Community in Ossipee, N.H., for the love and care given to our Mom.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Center Ossipee, N.H. Burial will follow at Ordination Rock Cemetery, Tamworth.
In lieu of flowers, donations can also be made to the Cook Memorial Library, Main Street, Tamworth, NH 03883 or to the Mountain View Community, 93 Water Village Road, Ossipee, NH 03864.
Following the interment the family invites all back to the Frase residence at 789 Whittier Highway in Sandwich for a buffet and continued celebration of life for their Mom/Jean.
