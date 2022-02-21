“Jean” Audrey Jean (Barr) Charles, 90, passed away on Feb. 10, 2022, at Bella Point Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Fryeburg, Maine.
She was born Jan. 30, 1932, in Norwalk, Conn., a daughter of the late John and Florence (Bloom) Barr.
Audrey graduated high school in Norwalk and then went on to achieve a degree from Coral Gables Business School.
She married her husband, Halbert C Charles, on March 27, 1955.
She worked for four years as treasurer of the Town of Fryeburg in the 1960s, four years as payroll clerk for Forest Industries Fryeburg in the 1970s and for 21 years at Casco Bank in Fryeburg, retiring in 1990.
She was a dedicated wife and mother to her family. She enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Florence Barr; her loving husband Halbert Charles; and her sister Lorraine Buchanan.
She is survived by her son Matthew Charles and his companion, Ally Pennell; her daughter Shari Smith and her husband, Thomas; her sister Carole Blore and her husband, Fred, of Sandy Hook, Conn; her brother Brian and wife, Brenda Barr, of Evans, Ga.; a grandson Cody Smith; and a granddaughter Maeve Charles.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
In keeping with Audrey’s wishes a springtime burial will take place at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg.
