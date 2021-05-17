Jay M. Transue, 73, of Denmark, Maine, passed on May 12, 2021, unexpectedly at his home. Born Nov. 26, 1947, to Walter and Marie (Hosier) Transue in Hazelton, Pa. Growing up in Tamaqua, Pa., he graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1965.
He went into the Navy right after high school and made it a career retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in August 1984. While in the Navy he met his wife Judy and they were married in July of 1969. He traveled to quite a few countries, including Vietnam in 1968.
After retiring from the Navy he worked in a cabinet shop, then went out on his own to build houses. When the economy slowed he entered the U.S. Postal Service where he retired from in 2006. Not wanting to be idle he went back to building for Glen Builders in New Hampshire and retired again in 2013.
He volunteered at Harvest Hills Animal Shelter (that was Jay’s happy place) and became a member of the Board of Trustees. Jay also served on the Board of Appeals and was a selectman for the Town of Denmark. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, hiking and biking.
He is predeceased by his parents. Surviving are his wife, Judy Parsons Transue of Denmark; his daughter Wendy Rupaningalge, her husband, Sanjee, and granddaughter, Jade, of Matsudo, Japan; sisters Donna Smith and her husband, Eddie, and family of Hometown, Pa., and Beth Ann Goodman of Minersville, Pa., and their families; brothers-in-law Larry Parsons and wife, Fran, of Brownfield, Maine; and Duane Parsons of Falls Church, Va.; and sister-in-law Kathy Hemeon of Center Conway, N.H., and their families.
Jay’s services will be private. Arrangements are respectfully handled by Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at mainefuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, 1389 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg, ME 04037.
