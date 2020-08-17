Janet Renfrew McAvoy, 88, of Tamworth, N.H., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, following a long illness. She was surrounded by her three children and loved ones at the time of her passing.
Janet was born in Providence, R.I., on June 23, 1932, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The daughter of the late Donald and Barbara (Monroe) Simpson, she grew up in Pawtucket, R.I., surrounded by her many relatives who lived there as well.
As a young woman, she completed a comptometer course and worked at Hemphill Company in the payroll department.
While working, she also helped care for her siblings, father and household, as her mother had passed at a very young age.
A short while later she met and married her first husband, the late Robert S. Stewart, with whom she had three children: Robert S. Stewart, Deborah J. Nelson and Susan B. Stewart.
Janet worked for many years at one of the receiving/distribution warehouses of Cherry and Webb in Pawtucket, prior to moving to New Hampshire in 1980.
She was an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables. She raised many farm animals and enjoyed outdoor life.
Janet was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed doing all kinds of hands on crafts with her grandchildren and, later, great-grandchildren. Reading was one of her favorite pastimes, and she especially enjoyed Agatha Christie and other British mysteries, both in print and on TV.
For many years, she was also an avid stamp collector and bird enthusiast.
Janet was predeceased by her second husband Robert McAvoy.
She is survived by her son, Robert Stewart, and his wife Adele Stewart of Lake Charles, La.; her daughter Deborah Nelson, and husband, Peter Nelson, of Tamworth, N.H.; and her daughter Susan Stewart and her partner, Timothy Nason, also of Tamworth.
Janet is also survived by her brother Donald Simpson of Eustis, Fla.; her sister, Barbara Lund, of Uncasville, Conn.; and her dear cousin, Linda Eaton, of Pawtucket.
She treasured all of her six beloved grandchildren, Andrew and Leighann Nelson of Tamworth; Joshua and Katie Nelson of North Sandwich, N.H.; Christopher and Kristen Nelson of Philadelphia, Pa.; the late Matthew Stewart and his widow Jacquelyn Stewart of Tamworth; David Stewart and his partner, Lisa Dustin, of Concord, N.H.; and her only granddaughter, Rebekkah and Mike Haggerty; and of course her adored four great-grandchildren, Isac, Caleb, Keagan and Merrek, as well as nieces and nephews.
Janet will be dearly missed by her family and those who knew her. Her legacy will be one of great faith, family love, kindness and generosity and her easy way of making people feel welcome; with always a funny word to call it as she saw it.
Janet will be buried in the Friends Burial Grounds in Saylesville, R.I., at a later date. Small, private memorial service arrangements will be made with family both locally and in Saylesville.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Ossipee is assisting the family with the arrangements.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.