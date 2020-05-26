On May 19, 2020, James Farrar Sr. passed quietly after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease.
Jim, as he was affectionately known, was a kind and intelligent man. He loved working with his hands; building, inventing, or fixing things. He enjoyed NASCAR, Coca-Cola, the Bruins, building and flying model planes, and making memories with his family.
Jim leaves behind his wife of 56 years Linda Farrar of Conway N.H.; son James Farrar Jr. and wife, Heather Farrar; daughter Darcy Farrar and her children, Skye Dolecki, Cassandra Toppa and Matthew Farrar; also, his great-grandchildren Nateva Fahey, Maddox Toppa and Juniper Dolecki.
Jim will be remembered for his infectious laugh, sharp wit and mostly how he made the world a happier place for all those who loved him.
Jim is predeceased by his parents Almon and Josephine Farrar, brothers Blaine and Almon Farrar, and sister Donna Carins.
Graveside services will be held in Gorham, N.H., at a later date.
