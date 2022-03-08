James Martin Tully Jr., 93, of Chickville Road in Ossipee, N.H., passed away March 2, 2022, at the Rochester Manor Nursing Home.
Born in Salem, Mass., on Sept. 30, 1928, son of the late James Martin and Anne Irving (Hanscom) Tully, he graduated from Salem High School in 1945.
In 1946, he enlisted in the Army Airforce and was shipped to Japan occupation force. On Nov. 30, 1947, he was injured when a truck he was riding in rolled off the side of a mountain. After spending 22 months in military hospitals, he was discharged in September 1949.
James married Janice Lincoln Fleet June 2, 1950. He was a scoutmaster of Troop 5 in Marblehead, Mass. He was one of the founders of Marblehead Youth Marksman.
After retiring from the Marblehead Post Office in 1983, he moved to their farm in Ossipee and started a craft business with his wife, Wolveshead Farm Inc., which they ran for 20 years. He worked on the Ossipee Conversation, was a member of the Ossipee Historical Society and was president of the Chickville Cemetery.
Predeceased by a brother and sister George Henry Tully and Elizabeth “Betty,” he is survived by his wife Janice Lincoln (Fleet) Tully; a son and his wife, James Michael and Diane Tully of East Wakefield, N.H., a daughter and her husband, Debra Tully and Henry Christensen of Marblehead; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, Jeanine Tully and her husband, Dr. Dean Santerre, and sons, Dante and Ryan; Paul Tully, and sons, Arron, Aiden and Asher; Brennan Tully and her husband, Mike Peaslee, three children, Gavin, Halley Rose and Landon; Joe Christensen; Lisa Christensen, two children Audrey and Harrison; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be in the spring.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.
