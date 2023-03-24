James M. Spinney, 64, of Intervale, N.H., passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, after a tragic battle with cancer. His family held him with their hands and hearts as he left this life for the next.
James was born in Boston and grew up in a large Irish catholic family in Jamaica Plain. In 1992 he and his wife Janice packed up their young family and moved to their favorite vacation spot, the Mount Washington Valley, settling and raising their family in Bartlett. James to his family, Jim to his friends will be remembered as a devoted father, hard worker and one who generously gave his time and skills to anyone in need.
Jim had a strong sense of humor and a sharp wit. He loved riding his motorcycle and tending to his garden. Above all else, he loved his family.
James was predeceased by his father John F. Spinney and mother Marion Spinney of Jamaica Plain, Mass.; sisters, Karen, Patricia and Nancy; and brother John.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Janice; daughters Jessica and Karen and her husband, Imran; sons, Christopher J. and Mark; and grandsons Christopher Spinney Jr. and Zaiden Haider. He is also survived by a large extended family.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway. A mass will be held on Wednesday, March 29, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mountains Church with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.