James M. Spinney, 64, of Intervale, N.H., passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, after a tragic battle with cancer. His family held him with their hands and hearts as he left this life for the next.

James M. Spinney

James was born in Boston and grew up in a large Irish catholic family in Jamaica Plain. In 1992 he and his wife Janice packed up their young family and moved to their favorite vacation spot, the Mount Washington Valley, settling and raising their family in Bartlett. James to his family, Jim to his friends will be remembered as a devoted father, hard worker and one who generously gave his time and skills to anyone in need.

