James M. Johnston, 72, of Glen, N.H., passed away June 3, 2020, at Maine Medical Center following a long illness.
Born Oct. 8, 1947, to Kathleen (Towle) and George M. Johnston. A lifelong resident of Mount Washington Valley, he attended Kennett High School and went on to serve in the Army during the Vietnam War.
After leaving the Army, he was proud to be a part of building swan boats, Cinderella’s pumpkin coach and repainting the German Carousel horses for Story Land in Glen. He then went on to work mainly in automotive sales as well as owning his own anti-freeze recycling company.
James enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an avid sports fan especially of his beloved Patriots and Red Sox. He loved spending time with family laughing, joking and telling stories. He always enjoyed having the kids and grandkids over for cookouts and swimming in the pool.
Survived by his loving wife Patricia; three sons, Rick and his wife, Elizabeth, of Conway, N.H.; Cain of Conway; Franklin (Buddy) of Madison, N.H.; and two daughters Jaime and husband, Chris Gowin, of Madison; and his favorite daughter Kathleen (Katie) of North Conway, N.H.
James was proud of his eight grandchildren, Ricky, Kaitlyn, Cameron, Tylr, Jason, Kaia, Frankie and Kaylob. He was looking forward to the arrival of his first great-grandchild. He is also survived by brother Michael Anthony and wife, Jackie, of Tamworth as well as many nieces and nephews.
James is predeceased by his two sisters, Terry L. Barbour in 1997 and Kathleen M. Keaten in 2007.
James will be buried at Glen Cemetery.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
