James Kendall Robins, 91, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 7, 2023.
Jim had a long, wonderful and full life. He was born in New York on May 9, 1931, to his parents Frances Lord Robins of Plymouth, Mass., and Sidney S. Robins of Asheboro, N.C.
He grew up in Canton (NY) and attended St. Lawrence University, where his father taught, before serving proudly in the Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Upon an honorable discharge, Jim found his way to Seattle, Wash., where his brother Jack and Charlotte settled down after World War II. He graduated from the University of Washington and attended one year of law school at UW.
Jim found work in the paper business in the northwest before moving to Mobile, Alabama with Scott Paper Co. Scott Paper then took Jim and his Triumph TR3 to Maine in 1961. It was in Maine where he met his wife Marie Helen Keaveney. They were married on Sept. 12, 1964.
Daniel was born in July 1965, and the family of three moved to Turnersville, N.J., in September 1965 where Ann Marie and Kelly soon joined the JKR clan. Family summers always consisted of trips to Wake Robin Spring in Center Conway, New Hampshire. His father, Sidney, purchased his only home in 1929, and Wake Robin Spring has been the Robins’ family center of life for nearly a century. Jim's first day of work was also the first day he started planning his retirement. Jim and Marie carved out a small plot of land in 1979 from Sidney’s property after he passed.
Always one for a bargain, Jim and Marie built their retirement log home in the midst of the 1990 recession. He affectionately called their N.H. home, the Logpile. Shortly after completion, he finished his human resources career with General Waterworks in Philadelphia. While he wanted to quickly relocate to their new home in New Hampshire, there was unfinished business.
Marie would not permit a "for sale" sign until after Ann Marie's wedding. Jim and Marie made Center Conway a full-time home with short winter trips to Florida to escape New Hampshire's snow and ice. Eventually, they purchased a second home in Charlottesville, Va., where Kelly lived. Over the last 10 years, their portion of time increased in Charlottesville. Jim had the foresight to know access to medical care would be important for he and Marie.
If you are reading this obituary, there's a very good chance that you were on Jim and Marie’s annual Christmas letter mailing list. Jim was an exceptionally gifted writer including his own style of poems shared at any number of gatherings big or small. Jim started his book called "My Old Testament" in April 2020 and eventually added "My Last Testament." He finished his life story only last month. Jim's family looks forward to sharing his work later this year.
Jim was diagnosed with Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia over 20 years ago. He lived with cancer, but never allowed his diagnosis or treatments to impede his walk through life. Last year, Jim and Marie were able to spend one final summer together at the Logpile.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie Robins; and his children, Daniel (Amy), Ann Marie (Jorge Hernando), and Kelly (PJ Howard). He is also survived by 13 wonderful grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, our family requests donations be made to the Little White Church in Eaton, N.H., (littlewhitechurch.com).
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with Mass following at 3 p.m. at Church of the Incarnation at 1465 Incarnation Drive in Charlottesville, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.