James E. Coyle, 92, of Buzzards Bay, Mass., formerly of Needham, Mass., Dedham, Mass., and North Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully at Keystone Place in Buzzards Bay on Nov. 26, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Joan Coyle and son of the late James and Nora Coyle.
James graduated from Needham High School. He also attended Boston College and graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology. He served in the Army shortly after World War II and then served in the Army Reserves during the Korean conflict.
James worked as an engineer at Reece Corp. in Waltham, Mass., for many years. He also owned and operated Clarendon Motel in North Conway with his wife for many years.
James enjoyed boating, fishing and golf. He also loved spending time in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and on Cape Cod, especially with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who loved him
In addition to his loving wife Joan of 68 years, James is survived by two sons, James S. Coyle of Mashpee; and Robert E. Coyle and wife, Paula, of Wrentham, Mass.; his sister Patricia Foley of Walpole, Mass.; two grandchildren, Lauren Coyle of Braintree, Mass.; and Erin Cacciapaglia of Norwood, Mass.; two great grandchildren, Zoe and Marley and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sisters Noreen Smith and Marion Gelineau.
A funeral service will be held at Chapman Funeral and Cremations at 74 Algonquin Ave. (Route 151) in Mashpee, Mass., on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. A committal service will be held in the spring at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
For online guestbook and directions, please go to chapmanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.