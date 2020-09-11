James Brooks of Eaton, N.H., passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 9, 2020.
James was born in North Conway, N.H., to Philip and Bernice (Shackford) Brooks. After graduating from high school James, joined the Navy and served in the western Pacific in support of the 7th fleet operations.
He later went to work for the Military Sealift Command where he served on many ships and traveled the world extensively. His final 36 years of employment were with Hunting Dearborn in Fryeburg, Maine.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his sons, Jared Brooks and his wife, Julia, of Chesapeake, Va.; and Daniel Brooks of Eaton. Loving Papa to Delilah, Theodore and twin boys expected in the fall. Brother to Jerry Brooks of Freedom, Marilyn Brooks of Madison and Patricia Talbot of Charlotte, North Carolina. Celebration of life service will be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or dana-farber.org/gift.
