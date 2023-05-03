It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother and father. At 84, James Anderson Currie, from Portland, Maine, died Nov. 18, 2021 from complications of dementia. Mary Elizabeth Currie, from Fryeburg, Maine, was 84 when she died Dec. 29, 2022, from Alzheimer’s related issues. Out family was able to say our goodbyes just hours before their passing. Mary and Jim were loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Jim and Mary lived long full lives. Jim retired from the Air Force after 28 years where he proudly served. Mary retired as a cook from an elementary school where she enjoyed working with children. They returned to Fryeburg, Maine where they began their lived together.
Jim and Mary Curries are survived by Belinda Currie, Susan (Tim) Tucker and Dave (Michael) Currie; four grandchildren and none great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service on Monday, May 15, at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery on Route 302 in Fryeburg, Maine.
To honor Jim and Mary, there will be a celebration of life gathering, location to be announced at the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local Disabled Veterans of America. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
