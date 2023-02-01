James A. Hrdlicka passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, after a period of declining health. He was 70 years old.
He was the son of George and Gladys Hedlicka, born in Queens, N.Y., in 1952. Jim loved his biological sisters, Karen Miller, Jan Szabo and Jayne Gregory, although they lived far away, their phone calls, cards and letters always brought him joy.
Jim held a special place in his heart for each of his sisters. Jim was also blessed with two angels to guide and love him as a teenager and young adult. Cleve and Marie Smith, from Highland Mills, N.Y., supported Jim through troubling times in his life. They considered him a son.
Jim was fortunate to have four additional siblings: Greg Smith (brother) and his wife Laura, Lynn Haviland (sister) and her husband Bo, Kevin Smith (brother) and his wife Terry, and Kathy Smith (sister). Jim had many wonderful memories of his adopted family.
Other loved family members include: John and Kathy Izzo and their children, Megan, Matthew and Grace; Joey Szabo and his wife, Natalya, and their son, Joey; Jessica and Joe Lyons and their daughters, Sarah and Hannah. Jim was also blessed with many nieces and nephews from the Smith family.
Jim married his wife, Debbie, in August 1978. They were together for 47 years. Jim and Debbie enjoyed the beauty of New Hampshire. They lived in the towns of Hancock, Glen and Colebrook, N.H., and recently moved to Derby Line, Vt., in 2021.
Although Jim and Debbie did not have biological children, their dogs Joby, Kallee and Baby provided them great joy and companionship. Jim earned a bachelor of arts degree in education from Plattsburgh, N.Y. He especially enjoyed teaching GED classes to adults in Plattsburgh.
Jim held several teaching positions but was most happy being self-employed for 10 years. He provided pet sitting, yard work and snow removal for people in his Hancock community. His dog Kallee went to work with him every day. Jim retired in 2015 and enjoyed seven years of excellent health and a wonderful quality of life.
Throughout his life, Jim was very active. He loved to dance, go camping, play pickleball, take long walks by the ocean and walk hiking trails in the woods of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. He also loved writing, especially his Christmas poems.
Jim donated to many charitable organizations. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Colebrook, N.H. Jim was also an active volunteer for the New Hampshire Food Bank and Coos Animal Sanctuary in the Great North Woods of New Hampshire.
Jim was a kind and simple man, with a strong faith in God. He believed in the gift of salvation and peace in Heaven after his life on Earth.
His memory will continue in the heart of his wife Debbie and many family members and friends.
A celebration of Jim’s life will take place at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the New Hampshire Food Bank, or the Coos Animal Sanctuary in Colebrook.
