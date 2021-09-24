Jack Woodward, 73, died unexpectedly on Sept. 20, 2021.
He was born in July of 1948 in Salem, Mass. He graduated from Maine Maritime in 1970. He spent most of his life in the Merchant Marines from 1970 to 1987. He enjoyed traveling around the world and would bring home keepsakes for his family.
He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and unique cars, he loved music and lobster. He later became self employed and ran Woodward Realty which was very successful. He later moved to Naples, Fla., and continued to sell real estate for a number of years.
He returned to New Hampshire a couple of years ago.
He was predeceased by his parents, Harry Woodward and Louise Woodward.
He is survived by his daughter Melissa Monfet and his son Jerry Woodward and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Monday, Sept. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H.
