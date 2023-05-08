Isabel Martin (McIlwaine) Allensworth of Quincy, Ill., died of heart failure on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the age of 79.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to William B. and Julia Ward (Cruikshank) McIlwaine. Isabel graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Girls, attended Temple University and graduated from Peirce College. She moved to New Hampshire in the early 1960s, where she was a legal assistant and a member of Governor Peterson's staff.
In 1974, Isabel moved to Springfield, Ill., where she met and married Thomas E. Allensworth. They had two children, Janney Barnhardt of California and Lucas Allensworth of Illinois.
In 1977, Tom entered the military and Isabel started working as a civilian for the Department of Defense. Then Tom also worked for the Department of Defense. They retired to Illinois in 2013 after being in Germany for almost 10 years and then 20 years in Japan.
Isabel enjoyed several hobbies such as making greeting cards, needlepoint and photography. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Tom; daughter Janney and son Lucas; and sister Nan Maury of Dover, N.H.
A memorial gathering will be celebrated on Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church, 407 York St. in York Harbor, Maine.
