Isabel Martin (McIlwaine) Allensworth of Quincy, Ill., died of heart failure on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the age of 79.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to William B. and Julia Ward (Cruikshank) McIlwaine. Isabel graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Girls, attended Temple University and graduated from Peirce College. She moved to New Hampshire in the early 1960s, where she was a legal assistant and a member of Governor Peterson's staff.

