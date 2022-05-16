Isabel Louise Palmquist, 78, wife of Roy Palmquist, passed away at her home in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday April 27, 2022. She was the beloved and only child of Richard and Grace Ann Lincoln.
Raised in Zanesville, Ohio, as a child, Isabel enjoyed spending time with her grandmother and namesake and riding horses at her grandfather’s farm.
In the spring of 1965, her sorority sister Josie invited her to spend the summer in Rockport, Mass. Isabel had one condition — that Josie find her a boyfriend. Josie fulfilled her obligation and that summer, Isabel met her lifelong love Roy Palmquist.
The two were married in the fall of 1966. After moving around some, they settled in Wenham, Mass., where they raised their three daughters Kristen, Diana and Sonja.
Later in life, Isabel and Roy divided their time between Fort Lauderdale and Jackson, N.H. Her family was Isabel’s primary passion. She also enjoyed tending to her plants and was a voracious reader. Isabel and Roy traveled extensively, chartering boats in the Caribbean and Greek Isles with her cousins were some of Isabel’s fondest memories.
In addition to her husband and daughters, Isabel leaves behind her sons-in-law Doug Silke of Palm Bay, Fla.; Steven Somers of Ipswich, Mass.; and Jeffrey Vincola of Rowley, Mass.; as well as grandsons, Alexander and Maximilion Somers and Nicholas and Samuel Vincola.
A funeral service will be held at the First Church in Wenham, Mass., on Saturday May 21, at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will be Friday, May 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Morris Funeral Home at 45 North Main St. in Ipswich, relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations can bee made to the non-profit First Book at firstbook.org.
To send a condolence to Isabel’s family please go to: morrisfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.