Isabel G. Crouse was born Oct. 20, 1920, in Glen, N.H., she passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, in her home with family by her side.
She was the oldest living native at 100 years of age in Bartlett, N.H. She was
well-known for her many hobbies from cooking, sewing, painting and stenciling to name a few. She was loved by many and has loved many in her life.
She always looked on the bright side of things in life as she always knew that tomorrow might not be. She lived every day like it was her last. She lived life to the fullest, loved deeply and cherished her family and all the memories life had given her.
She wouldn't want people to be sad that she is no longer on this earth, she would want us to be kind to each other as tomorrow might not come.
She was well-known for working at White Trellis along with many private residential cleanings.
She is survived by her beloved dog, Lady, and her cat, Smokey; children, Rita Gordon (deceased Haven Gordon); Roberta Stanley (deceased Arthur Stanley); and Richard Crouse (Julie Eastman). She was proud of all of her grandchildren, Haven Gordon, Mitchell Gordon, Randall Gordon, Fred Holt, Cheryl Beaupre, Heather Stanley, Darlene Fenstermaker, Jennifer Smart, Richard Crouse and Heidi Crouse; 11 great-grandchildren (she was very proud of her great-grandson Richard D. Crouse for becoming part of N.H. Fish and Game); six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed Mia Kiesmans visits every week along with Brooklyn and Emma Flagg.
A graveside service will be held at the glen cemetery for family and friends in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gibson Center in North Conway N.H
