Irene Pfeferstein, 89, of Center Conway, N.H., died peacefully after a brief illness on Dec. 22, 2021.
Irene grew up in the town of Silver Spring, Md. Together with her husband and love of her life, Melvin Pfeferstein, they raised three children, Sheryl, Michael and Maxine.
Melvin passed away in 1989. Soon after his passing, Irene, with her daughter Maxine and Maxine’s two children, Melissa and Jennifer, moved to Conway, N.H., in search of a slower paced lifestyle in a more rural area.
They built a duplex home together which also meant Gramma’s house was just steps away from the grandkids providing them a welcoming sanctuary whenever Mom told them no. Irene, also known as Grandma to her seven grandchildren, and Great Great to her 13 great-grandchildren, was a very important part of their lives.
Irene loved caring for the little ones including all of their critters, be it dogs, cats, mice, snakes or whatever. Caring for others was what motivated her most. While in New Hampshire, she volunteered at the Conway Humane Society where she was particularly fond of the cats wanting to bring many home to her already growing pet rescue sanctuary.
For her efforts as a volunteer, she received the Humane Society’s Golden Scoop award which was featured in the local newspapers. Irene also felt so strongly about helping the less fortunate that she often offered to make meals and feed the neighborhood kids in need.
Irene is survived by her children, Maxine Cheek of Center Conway; Michael and his wife, Lynda Pfeferstein, of Millsboro, Dela.; and Sher Doxon, along with Irene’s seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Irene was loved by everyone she met and was known for her kindness. She will be greatly missed by so many.
Furber Funeral Home handled the arrangements to fulfill Irene’s final wish to be placed to rest next to her husband in Virginia.
Irene would love for anyone who wants to make a donation in honor of her to donate to Conway Area Humane Society or End 68 Hours of Hunger in Conway. Most important, in her honor, spend time connecting with family and friends, love life and pay forward when you can.
