Ilene M. Chase, 82 of Jackson, N.H., died at home on Sept. 29, 2021, after a 13-plus-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born in Fall River, Mass., to George and Rita (née Casey) Kanuse on Dec. 7, 1938. She attended Durfee High School in Fall River.
Ilene married the love of her life, Donald in 1958 and had two sons. Once her boys were older, she worked for many years as a bookkeeper for two local pediatricians.
Ilene loved yard sales and auctions. She traveled many miles to see what she could find. She also loved cooking and prepared many a fine meal.
Ilene leaves behind her husband, Donald A. Chase Jr. of Jackson; her two sons, Donald A. Chase III of Glen, N.H.; and William G. Chase of Intervale, N.H.; three grandchildren, Brice, Courtney and Haley Chase; her sister Evelyn Wiesbicki of Tiverton, R.I.; and her brother Bill Kanuse of Beverly, Mass.
A funeral service will take place on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway, N.H., followed by a burial in the Jackson Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway.
