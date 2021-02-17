Howard Leslie Brown, 86, of Durrell Mountain Road of Belmont, N.H., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Howard was born on Sept. 10, 1934, in Manchester, N.H., the son of the late Henry A. and Rosilda (Lortie) Brown.
Howard proudly served his country in the Air Force and retired from Vernitron Corp in Laconia, N.H., as a supervisor.
Howard enjoyed hunting and was a member of the NRA, American Legion Post 58 in Belmont, and the GONH (Gun Owners of N.H.).
Howard is survived by his wife, Sarah Maria Brown (Savary); a son Howard Brown Jr. and his wife, Rosemarie; a daughter Vicki Jane Gallipeau and her husband, Douglas; five grandchildren, Kimberly Landau and her husband, Aaron; Amy Slowe and her husband, Jonathan; Mark Gallipeau and his fiancée, Alexis Gamage; Henry Sarson and his wife, Samantha; and Richard Brooks; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Maddison.
In addition to his parents, Howard was predeceased by his brothers and sister.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 40 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home at 164 Pleasant St. in Laconia.
A private family service will be held.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. in Laconia is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information and to view an online memorial, please go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
