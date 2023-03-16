Herbert "Dickie" Richard Turcotte, 88, passed away March 13, 2023, after a brief illness at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He was a resident of Center Conway, N.H., for the past seven years and Franklin, N.H., for the 20 previous years. He will be missed and remembered by the many lives he touched.
Herbert was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Fryeburg, Maine, to Ethel and Herbert Turcotte. He was a graduate of Kennett High School in North Conway, N.H.
After graduating high school, he entered the Army where he completed Infantry training at Fort Sills, Okla., and was stationed in Germany. Herbert's entire career was working in the elevator industry starting at Otis in New York City, Stanley Elevator in New Hampshire and retiring from Pine State Elevator in Maine.
Herbert was a church Deacon at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Newington, N.H., where his family attended for many years. He was an avid painter and black pen drawing; both were a passion his entire life.
In high school, dozens of his doodles were printed on the front and back cover of his 1955 Kennett High School yearbook.
Herbert was predeceased by his parents, his second wife Connie and his sister Pauline Dowd.
He is survived by his two sons, Scott H Turcotte and his wife, Carol, of Portland, Maine; and Timothy C. Turcotte of Center Conway, N.H.; a grandson Glen Turcotte of Leeds, Maine; his sister Florence M. Haley of North Conway, N.H.; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
