Henry Frederick Anderson, 92, of Silver Lake, N.H., passed away peacefully March 8, 2023, at Golden View Nursing Home in Meredith, N.H., with Barbara (Lever), his beloved wife of 67 years, by his side.

Henry Frederick Anderson

Born Feb. 8, 1931, in Cranston, R.I., the son of the late Hugold B. and Ernestine T. (Nelson) Anderson. He grew up in Cranston and graduated from Cranston High School. He went on to earn degrees from Bryant College and Roger Williams College.

