Henry Frederick Anderson, 92, of Silver Lake, N.H., passed away peacefully March 8, 2023, at Golden View Nursing Home in Meredith, N.H., with Barbara (Lever), his beloved wife of 67 years, by his side.
Born Feb. 8, 1931, in Cranston, R.I., the son of the late Hugold B. and Ernestine T. (Nelson) Anderson. He grew up in Cranston and graduated from Cranston High School. He went on to earn degrees from Bryant College and Roger Williams College.
Henry proudly served his country with the Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1952-1954. After his service, he returned to Rhode Island and resumed his career in business, eventually co-founding and operating A&F Mailing Specialists Inc.
In 1973, Henry and Barbara bought Silver Lake Motor Lodge and moved to Silver Lake. Seeing a need for affordable senior housing, they converted the motor lodge to Silver Lake Landing apartments and rented to seniors.
In 2005, Silver Lake Senior Housing Corporation bought the property with the understanding that it would continue to provide senior housing.
Henry was a founding member and an officer or director for 35 years of the Greater Ossipee Chamber of Commerce and was also a member of the Conway Chamber of Commerce, Lakes Region Association, White Mountain Association, and New Hampshire Travel Council.
He was a member of Madison.’s Zoning Board of Adjustment from 1987 to 2020 and Madison’s representative to the North Country Council’s Transportation Committee.
Henry was an active member and Trustee of the Madison Church. He had been a Deacon, Trustee and Youth Advisor at the Edgewood Congregational Church in Rhode Island, where he and Barbara were married in 1956.
Henry loved living Madison, N.H., and took every opportunity to show it off to visiting friends and relatives, whether by trips around Silver Lake on his party boat or “short drives to Jackson” that often became narrated tours around the Presidentials, with a stop for lunch along the way.
He also loved working as a volunteer alongside Barbara in the dining room of Silver Lake Landing, serving meals to the Gibson Center seniors and acting as the groundskeeper at the Madison Church.
In addition to Barbara, Henry is survived by his sisters-in-law, Joan Swanholm of Warwick, R.I., and Carol Nordman of Kokomo, Ind.; his nieces and nephews, Berndt W. Anderson of Warwick; Jane Anderson of Andover, Mass.; Tracey Donnelly of Warwick; Michael Stewart of Gloucester, R.I.; Eric Swanholm of Warwick; Linda Delfino of East Greenwich, R.I.; Lori Weber of Warwick; Jill Singer of Archibald, Pa.; Diane Baer of Kokomo; Christine Mickelson of Noblesville, Ind.; Timothy Nordman of Kokomo; A. Lee Lever of Boonesboro, Md.; Heather Holmes of Hagerstown, Md.; and grand-nephews and nieces.
Henry was predeceased by his brother Hugold B. Anderson of Warwick; his sister-in-law Jackie Stewart of Smithfield, R.I.; and his brother-in-law Alan Lever of Maryland.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at the Madison Church. Burial will follow at Gilman Cemetery in Madison.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolences or for more information go to baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
